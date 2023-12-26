Indian Aircraft Grounded In France Lands In Mumbai With 303 Onboard

The A-340 plane, carrying 303 Indian passengers, which was detained in France on suspicion of human trafficking, arrived in Mumbai during the early hours of Tuesday.
The plane was en route to Nicaragua but was stopped last week at Vatry airport in France for a technical layover by the authorities. The plane was en route from Dubai to Nicaragua.
On Monday, the Indian Embassy in France expressed gratitude to the French government and the authorities at Vatry Airport for their swift resolution of the situation, enabling Indian passengers to travel back home.
The embassy also praised the collaboration of French officials for closely partnering with the embassy staff and guaranteeing the secure repatriation of citizens.
The Indian Embassy in France took to X and said, "Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too."
The Indian Embassy also expressed gratitude to the French authorities for their efforts over the extended holiday weekend.
"Continue to work with French Gov for the welfare of the Indians currently at the Varty airport, 150 km East of Paris, & for early resolution of the situation. Embassy consular staff stationed there. Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend," the Indian Embassy in France wrote in the post.