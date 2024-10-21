Terror Attack in J&K’s Ganderbal: Doctor and 6 Construction Workers Killed

In a tragic incident, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site in Gagangir, located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials reported on Sunday. The attack, targeting non-local laborers working on an under-construction tunnel in the Gund area, has been widely condemned.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah denounced the attack on social media platform X, calling it a "dastardly and cowardly" act. He extended prayers for the injured, some of whom are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar, for treatment. "Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar," he wrote.
The terrorists targeted a camp housing workers of a private company involved in the construction project. In response, police and army units cordoned off the area, launching a manhunt to track down the attackers. The Jammu and Kashmir Police also confirmed the incident via their official X handle, stating, "Terror incident in Gagangeer, Ganderbal. Area cordoned off by security forces. Further details shall follow."
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari condemned the "horrific" terror attack in a post on X, expressing sorrow for the loss of life and support for the injured. "I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent labourers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project," he wrote. Gadkari also extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.
Security forces remain on high alert in the area as the search for the terrorists continues.