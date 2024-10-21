Terror Attack in J&K’s Ganderbal: Doctor and 6 Construction Workers Killed

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari condemned the "horrific" terror attack in a post on X, expressing sorrow for the loss of life and support for the injured. "I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent labourers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project," he wrote. Gadkari also extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.