Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Rises to 143, More Rainfall Predicted

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy has climbed to 143 as of the morning of July 31, Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed, adding that around 130 more have been injured.
The devastating landslides, which struck the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas of Vellarimala village under Meppadi Panchayat, occurred on Tuesday morning. The calamity obliterated several houses, uprooted trees, and caused water bodies to swell, severely hampering rescue efforts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Kerala on July 31 and August 1, with heavy rainfall predicted for August 2. The IMD also warned of strong surface winds, with speeds reaching 30-40 km/h and gusts up to 50 km/h, over Kerala on July 30 and 31.
Previously, the death toll was reported at 108, and 128 individuals were injured after the massive landslides hit the hilly areas of Wayanad. The injured are receiving treatment in various hospitals across Wayanad. Rescue operations are ongoing, with efforts underway to locate missing persons using all available resources.
The first landslide occurred at 2 AM, followed by another at 4:10 AM, causing immense damage to homes and livelihoods. Many areas, including Meppadi, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala, have been isolated, with roads washed away and the Vellarmala GVH School completely buried.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose have expressed their condolences and offered assistance.
A high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was held on Tuesday to coordinate rescue operations and discuss further steps. The Chief Minister assessed the rescue operations, reviewed coordination with central government agencies, deployment of disaster response forces, health and safety precautions, and the facilities in relief camps.
Expressing his grief over the incident, Chief Minister Vijayan stated that 3,069 people are currently in 45 relief camps in Wayanad, with five ministers coordinating the relief and rescue efforts. He described the landslide as a heart-wrenching disaster caused by extremely heavy rainfall, wiping out entire areas.
Addressing a press conference, Vijayan said, "The landslide in Wayanad is a heart-wrenching disaster. We have recovered 93 bodies so far, but the numbers may change. There are 128 people receiving treatment for injuries. Many who went to sleep last night have been swept away."
Rescue operations continue, with teams working tirelessly to provide aid and locate those still missing amidst the ongoing severe weather conditions.