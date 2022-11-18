3 Indian Army Jawans Die in Avalanche in J&K’s Kupwara

As many as three soldiers of the Indian Army died in an avalanche in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to the Kupwara Police, the incident took place in the Machhil area of the district and three jawans of the Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles died in the line of duty.

The three jawans who died have been identified as Souvik Hajra, Mukesh Kumar and Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao.

The police said all the bodies have been retrieved.

"In an unfortunate incident, 3 jawans of 56 RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in the Machhil area when they came under an avalanche. All the bodies have been retrieved," said Kupwara Police.