Indian Army Launches Drone Strike on NSCN(K)Y Camp near Indo-Myanmar Border

In a major escalation along the Indo-Myanmar frontier, the Indian Army carried out a deadly drone strike on Monday evening targeting a Naga insurgent camp. The camp, located near Longwa settlement, was a stronghold of the NSCN(K)Y group.

The strike focused on the camp of Piong Konyak, the Eastern Commander and Major General of NSCN(K)Y.

Reports indicate that five people were killed, including Konyak’s nephew and two of his bodyguards. Piong Konyak and his wife were also critically injured.

Authorities say Piong Konyak was the mastermind behind several recent attacks on Indian security forces in the region.

Meanwhile, police in Sonitpur arrested Bitul Baruah, the driver of a vehicle used in last Thursday’s attack on the Kakopathar Army Camp.

Injured in the attack, Baruah was apprehended at his home in Dangi, Sonitpur district, while undergoing medical treatment.

Also Read: ULFA (I) Claims Kakopathar Army Camp Attack Under ‘Operation Revenge’