Agniveer Recruitment For Women To Begin From November

Recruitment of women candidates under the Agnipath scheme for the general duty category for military police will begin from November 1.
According to a defence statement, the recruitment process will be held from November 1 to November 3 at Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru.
It will be undertaken by the Recruiting Office (HQ) under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone Bengaluru for volunteer female candidates from Karnataka, Kerala and the Union territory of Lakshadweep and Mahe.
The rally is being held for the enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (Women) in the Corps of Military Police in the Army.
The statement further mentioned that details regarding age restrictions, education qualification and other criteria for enrolment in the specified category in the Army have been published by the Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru on August 7.
Online registration will be open from August 10 through to September 7, the statement added.
It may be noted that online registration of candidates on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in is compulsory. The admit cards for the successfully registered candidates will be sent to their registered e-mail between October 12 and 31, 2022.