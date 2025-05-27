Indian Army Releases Images of Tri-Services Chiefs Monitoring ‘Operation Sindoor’

The Indian Army has released the first images from its Integrated Headquarters (IHQ) Operations Room, capturing the three service chiefs overseeing the execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’ during the early hours of May 7. The photographs offer a rare glimpse into the strategic coordination behind the high-profile mission, carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The images show Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, along with senior military officials, closely monitoring the operation from the central command hub. The visuals were recorded at precisely 1:05 AM on May 7, underscoring the real-time supervision of the mission’s critical phases.

‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched overnight between May 6 and 7, following the collection of concrete intelligence pointing to cross-border involvement in the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. In a swift and targeted response, Indian security forces conducted precision strikes on nine terror facilities located across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, with no civilian casualties reported — a testament to the precision and planning that defined the mission.

According to Indian Army officials, the targeted strikes dismantled several operational camps belonging to proscribed terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Among the key sites hit were the Gulpur and Abbas camps in Kotli, and the Barnala camp in Bhimber. The Gulpur camp was identified as a key base for LeT operatives active in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Military sources emphasised that Operation Sindoor was preceded by a comprehensive intelligence-gathering effort involving meticulous mapping of terrorist networks. The mission was executed with strict adherence to operational ethics, with carefully calibrated targeting protocols designed to prevent collateral damage. The Army confirmed that all actions were confined strictly to terrorist infrastructure, ensuring the safety of civilian lives throughout the operation.