Indian Army to Buy 62,500 Bulletproof Jackets

The Indian Army on Sunday issued tenders for acquiring as many as 62,500 bulletproof jackets for its frontline troops.

The tender was issued amid threat of use of steel core bullets by terrorists in India as it would be able to protect them from such bullets.

The Ministry of Defence has issued two separate tenders for these jackets under Make in India including one for 47,627 jackets under the normal route and the other one for 15,000 jackets under emergency procurement procedures which would be finalised in the next three to four months, Indian Army officials told ANI.

The procurement for 47,627 jackets would be done in phases and is expected to be completed in the next 18-24 months, they said.

The specifications listed by the Army state that the BPJs should be able to protect a soldier against 7.62 mm armour-piercing rifle ammunition as well as steel core bullets fired from a distance of 10 metres.

In a few of the incidents in the Kashmir valley, terrorists used American armour-piercing bullets in encounters with Indian security forces and were successful in breaching the bulletproof jackets of soldiers.