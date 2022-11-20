Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal Welcome Twin Babies

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal welcomed their twin babies on Sunday.

The twin babies, a boy and a girl, have been named Aadiya and Krishna.

“We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well,” a statement read.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life,” it said.

Isha and Anand tied the knot on 2019 in a grand ceremony which took place in Mumbai.