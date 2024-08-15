Indian, Bangladeshi Border Forces Exchange Sweets on I-Day

On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day celebrations, the Indian Border Guarding Force (176 Battalion) and their counterparts from the Border Guard Bangladesh (18 BGB) exchanged greetings and sweets at the Immigration Check Post (ICP) Fulbari in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri.
The Indian Border Guarding Force, a paramilitary organization, is responsible for securing India's borders, especially along the sensitive frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day today, embracing a spirit of patriotism and national unity.
This year's Independence Day theme, 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' highlights the government's commitment to transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047, using the celebrations as a platform to drive this vision forward.
On India's 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi for the 11th consecutive time. Despite an overcast sky and light drizzle, the ceremony proceeded smoothly, marking another significant milestone in the nation's history.
Following the hoisting of the Tricolour, Prime Minister Modi received a 'Rashtriya Salute' from the Punjab Regiment Military band. The band, led by Subedar Major Rajinder Singh, played the National Anthem during the flag-hoisting ceremony, adding to the patriotic atmosphere.