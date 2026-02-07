Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket off Mumbai Coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has busted an international oil smuggling racket following a major sea-air operation carried out off the Mumbai coast.

According to the Coast Guard, the smugglers were using a network of vessels to illegally transport cheap oil and oil-based cargo from conflict-affected countries and sell it for large profits. The racket relied on mid-sea transfers, where illicit cargo was shifted to motor tankers in international waters to avoid detection.

The operation was launched after the Coast Guard intercepted three suspicious vessels around 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai on the 5th of this month. Following the interception, Coast Guard teams carried out intensive checks on the vessels.

Officials said the entire smuggling operation was uncovered through sustained searches, verification of ship documents, analysis of electronic data, and interrogation of crew members. These efforts helped the Coast Guard piece together the complete chain of events and establish how the illegal network functioned.

The use of international waters and multiple vessels indicated a well-organised operation with cross-border links. Authorities said the smugglers deliberately exploited maritime routes to move large quantities of oil while attempting to stay outside the reach of law enforcement agencies.

Officials reiterated that the ICG remains committed to safeguarding India’s maritime interests and cracking down on illegal activities at sea.

