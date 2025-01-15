Indian Coast Guard Rescues 54 Passengers From Missing Boat

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 54 passengers, including 22 women and 23 children, from a missing boat in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. The boat, identified as Mohammad Kasim-II, was travelling from Kavaratti to Suhelipar Island when it went missing.

Upon receiving a distress call from the Lakshadweep administration, the ICG launched a swift search and rescue operation. The ICG provided details of the operation on X, stating, "Responding to a distress call from #UTLAdministration, #Lakshadweep regarding missing boat Mohammad Kasim-II with 54 persons onboard (03 Crew, 09 men, 22 women and 23 children) enroute from #Kavaratti to #Suhelipar Island. @IndiaCoastGuard swiftly launched #SAR operation! IFB was located via #CoastalSurveillanceSystem and at 1600hrs #ICG ship rescued 54 passengers safely back to #Kavaratti."

The missing boat was located using the Coastal Surveillance System, and all passengers were safely brought back to Kavaratti by 4 pm (IST) on Wednesday.

