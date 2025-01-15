Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Top Stories National

Indian Coast Guard Rescues 54 Passengers From Missing Boat

The missing boat was located using the Coastal Surveillance System, and all passengers were safely brought back to Kavaratti by 4 pm (IST) on Wednesday.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Indian Coast Guard Rescues 54 Passengers From Missing Boat

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 54 passengers, including 22 women and 23 children, from a missing boat in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. The boat, identified as Mohammad Kasim-II, was travelling from Kavaratti to Suhelipar Island when it went missing.

Advertisment

Upon receiving a distress call from the Lakshadweep administration, the ICG launched a swift search and rescue operation. The ICG provided details of the operation on X, stating, "Responding to a distress call from #UTLAdministration, #Lakshadweep regarding missing boat Mohammad Kasim-II with 54 persons onboard (03 Crew, 09 men, 22 women and 23 children) enroute from #Kavaratti to #Suhelipar Island. @IndiaCoastGuard swiftly launched #SAR operation! IFB was located via #CoastalSurveillanceSystem and at 1600hrs #ICG ship rescued 54 passengers safely back to #Kavaratti."

The missing boat was located using the Coastal Surveillance System, and all passengers were safely brought back to Kavaratti by 4 pm (IST) on Wednesday.

Also Read: Lakshadweep: Know interesting facts about India's Hidden Island Paradise

Lakshadweep Indian Coast Guard