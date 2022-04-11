Indian Embassy Celebrates 72nd ICCR Foundation Day in Nepal

Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated the 72nd Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Foundation Day on Saturday.

The event was held with an aim to deepen the bonds of friendship among ICCR alumni.

It was held at Hotel Marriott in Kathmandu as part of the ongoing celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav', commemorating 75 years of India's independence.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya Khampa in presence of noted politician Dr Shashank Koirala, actor Manisha Koirala and prominent ICCR alumni from Nepal.

Manisha Koirala shared her experiences of childhood and early education in India. A video compilation of experiences of alumni of ICCR from across the globe was also played. Apart from this, a cultural program was also performed by students of the SVCC during the event.

