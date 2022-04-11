Assam Rifles Recovers Arms, Grenades In Mizoram

Troopers of Assam Rifles have recovered arms, grenades and warlike stores in Mizoram’s Champhai district along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Acting on specific inputs, the troops carried out an operation near Tyao Kawn village of the district.

According to an official, the team had specific information about a possible deal involving the sale of warlike stores near Tyao Kawn village.

"The Assam Rifles team suspected arrival of the delivery of warlike stores and reacted to apprehended the individuals. The individuals, however, were startled and escaped into Myanmar. While rushing away to save themselves from being apprehended by their own team, the suspected individuals left the bag on the spot containing warlike stores. The use of such warlike stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities. This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives," the Assam Rifles official told ANI.

Two 9 mm pistols, one 0.32 revolver, 7 improvised Hand Grenades, 15 rounds of 0.32 revolver ammunition, two Tac Phone/RS walkie-talkie, one Tac Vest, one power bank were recovered from the area.

Further investigation is underway.

