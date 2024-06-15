Indian Influencer Challenge PM Modi to Clean Up India's Rivers Using Advanced Tech

Abhi and Niyu, a dynamic husband-wife duo recognized for their influential impact on social media and named among Forbes' "30 under 30" list, have launched a compelling initiative urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize the cleanup of India's beleaguered rivers using state-of-the-art technology.
In their latest video, Abhi passionately addresses the critical state of India's rivers, framing them as sacred entities deserving of reverence and respect. He issued a heartfelt challenge to PM Modi: "Dear Modi, I want to challenge you to bring a boat to India. But not an ordinary boat. A boat that eats plastic. Why? Because we call our rivers our mother. And can we see our mother like this? I can't."
The video underscores the dire impact of plastic pollution on rivers and oceans, highlighting alarming projections that by 2050, there could be more plastic than fish in the oceans. Abhi illustrates this crisis with powerful visuals, including demonstrations of microplastic contamination in seafood, salt, and drinking water sourced from polluted rivers.
Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Abhi cites statistics and urges viewers to consider the long-term effects of microplastics on the food chain and water supply.
Proposing a solution, the video advocates for the Ocean Cleanup initiative, suggesting it could be a game-changer given India's extensive coastline of 7,500 kilometers and over 400 rivers. Drawing on successful global examples from Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, where innovative technologies like "interceptors" have effectively filtered plastic waste from water bodies, Abhi calls for India to adopt similar measures. They stress the feasibility and urgency of implementing such solutions, particularly in Maharashtra and Mumbai, home to some of the world's most polluted rivers.
"I want our PM to make it his personal mission to clean up all Indian rivers in the next 5 years," Abhi declares, expressing confidence in India's capacity to lead by example and inspire global change.
Abhi also issues a direct appeal to their viewers and influential figures like Anand Mahindra, Ratan Tata, and environmentalist Afroz Shah, urging collective action. He calls on their audience to share the video widely on social media and mobilize support, envisioning a groundswell of public engagement to compel policymakers into action.
The video concludes with a poignant call to the 1% of viewers who stay till the end, encouraging them to leverage their social media platforms for positive change. Abhi challenges the prevailing apathy towards environmental issues, emphasizing the potential impact of individual actions in collectively improving the world.
Their initiative stands as a powerful plea for environmental stewardship and a visionary blueprint for India's future. By challenging political leaders and inspiring grassroots action, Abhi aspire to ignite a movement towards cleaner rivers and a sustainable future for all.
In Assam, several river cleaning campaigns, including the "Save Bharalu Abhiyan," have been launched to rejuvenate the Bharalu River. Despite these efforts, challenges persist, prompting the question of how Abhi’s proposed technology could be applied in Assam along with Guwahati to revive its dying rivers namely Bharalu, Bahini etc.
This campaign resonates as a clarion call for India to embrace innovative solutions and prioritize the restoration of its cherished rivers, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for generations to come.