PM Modi Departs Italy After 'Very Productive' G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his time at the G7 Summit in Italy as "very productive" before departing for New Delhi early Saturday morning. Held in Italy's Apulia region, the summit saw India invited as an 'Outreach Country' by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
"Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations," PM Modi shared in a post on X after concluding his visit.
He also expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Italy for their warm hospitality.
The summit included participation from the seven member countries—the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France—along with the European Union. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on X, "A successful visit to Italy concludes as PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi," accompanied by pictures of PM Modi's departure. The post highlighted the fruitful dialogues on key global issues under the G7 platform and the deepening of India's partnerships with the participating countries.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed global leaders such as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the 50th G7 Summit. This marked India's 11th and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.
Italy, which extended the invitation to Prime Minister Modi for the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions, stands as India's fourth-largest trading partner within the European Union, with bilateral trade currently amounting to USD 15 billion.