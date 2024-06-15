PM Modi Departs Italy After 'Very Productive' G7 Summit

The summit included participation from the seven member countries—the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France—along with the European Union. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on X, "A successful visit to Italy concludes as PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi," accompanied by pictures of PM Modi's departure. The post highlighted the fruitful dialogues on key global issues under the G7 platform and the deepening of India's partnerships with the participating countries.