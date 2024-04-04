Indian Navy Brings 9 Pirates Caught Off Somalia to Mumbai

All nine pirates engaged in piracy were captured following effective anti-piracy operations conducted by Indian Navy vessels INS Trishul and INS Sumedha east of Somalia on March 29, reports said.
These operations led to the successful rescue of FV Al Kambar along with its crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals.
In a post on platform 'X', the Indian Navy said, "Robust actions by #IndianNavy ships Trishul & Sumedha during #antipiracy ops East of Somalia on #29Mar 24 had resulted in successful rescue of FV Al Kambar & its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals. All nine pirates involved in piracy were apprehended for further transit to India."
"#INSTrishul arrived #Mumbai on #03Apr 24 & handed over all nine pirates to the local police for further legal action iaw #Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act 2022. #IndianNavy reaffirms its resolve to safeguard all merchant shipping & seafarers transiting in the #IOR," the Indian Navy added.
Notably, on March 30, a total of 23 Pakistani nationals were rescued from the clutches of Somali pirates during a daring 12-hour-long operation in the Arabian Sea, said the Indian Navy.
The thrilling rescue took place in the early hours of March 29, 2024, when the Indian Navy warship INS Sumedha intercepted the hijacked ship, FV Al-Kambar, which was under the control of pirates. Responding quickly, INS Sumedha was soon joined by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul to strengthen the operation.
Using their tactical skills and strategic coordination, the Indian navy successfully began talks with the pirates, persuading them to surrender peacefully. This surrender was a significant triumph for the Indian Navy in its fight against piracy and in safeguarding maritime operations in the area.