Indian Navy Brings 9 Pirates Caught Off Somalia to Mumbai

In a post on platform 'X', the Indian Navy said, "Robust actions by #IndianNavy ships Trishul & Sumedha during #antipiracy ops East of Somalia on #29Mar 24 had resulted in successful rescue of FV Al Kambar & its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals. All nine pirates involved in piracy were apprehended for further transit to India."

"#INSTrishul arrived #Mumbai on #03Apr 24 & handed over all nine pirates to the local police for further legal action iaw #Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act 2022. #IndianNavy reaffirms its resolve to safeguard all merchant shipping & seafarers transiting in the #IOR," the Indian Navy added.