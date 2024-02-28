Indian Navy-NCB Seize Boat With 3,300kg Drugs Off Gujarat Coast In Major Sea Op

In a meticulously executed joint operation at sea, the Indian Navy, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), successfully intercepted a suspicious vessel carrying a staggering 3,300 kilograms of contraband off the coast of Gujarat.
This significant seizure marks a pivotal milestone, being the largest in recent memory in terms of quantity, as underscored by the Indian Navy in an official statement.
The interception took place near the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea, just off the Gujarat coastline. The contraband, along with the apprehended vessel and its crew, were handed over to the appropriate law enforcement authorities at an Indian port on February 27.
Among the illicit substances confiscated were 3,089 kilograms of charas, 158 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 25 kilograms of morphine, underscoring the magnitude and variety of the illicit trade thwarted by this operation.
Critical intelligence provided by the P8I LRMR aircraft on surveillance duty facilitated the strategic deployment of an Indian Navy vessel to intercept the suspicious dhow actively engaged in contraband smuggling activities.
This monumental seizure, the largest of its kind, owes its success to the synergistic efforts of the Indian Navy's mission-deployed assets in tandem with the NCB. Such collaboration exemplifies the unwavering commitment of India's maritime defense forces and law enforcement agencies in combating the scourge of narcotics trafficking in the region.
The coordinated response showcased by the Indian Navy underscores the nation's firm stance against the proliferation of illicit drugs in its maritime domain and neighboring waters.