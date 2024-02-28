Tripura Govt Suspends Forest Official Over Naming Lion Pair 'Akbar-Sita'

In a recent development drawing widespread attention, the Tripura government has taken the decision to dismiss Pravin Lal Aggarwal, the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, citing charges of misleading state authorities regarding the naming of wildlife within the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary and Zoo.
The controversy at hand revolves around the naming of a lioness as 'Sita' and another animal as 'Akbar,' which triggered both a legal dispute and public outcry.
The Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary and Zoo, known for its diverse array of fauna, recently welcomed several new additions, including a pair of Royal Bengal tigers, leopards, golden and silver pheasants, peacocks, and mountain mynas. These additions were part of an exchange program facilitated by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), aimed at enriching genetic diversity and enhancing visitor experiences.
However, the exchange program between Sepahijala Zoo and North Bengal Zoo in Siliguri took an unexpected turn due to the naming of a lion couple as 'Sita' and 'Akbar,' along with other transferred animals. This decision prompted the Bengali wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to initiate a legal challenge, contending that animals should not be named after revered figures or deities.
The ruling by the Calcutta High Court's circuit bench in Jalpaiguri in favor of renaming the animals sent shockwaves through the state's administrative and wildlife management departments. The responsibility for renaming fell upon the Tripura Zoo authority, as argued by the Bengal Forest Department.
Upon investigation, it was revealed that Aggarwal had played a significant role in the naming process and had allegedly misrepresented the facts to the Tripura government.
His dismissal on February 23 reflects the seriousness with which the state is addressing the matter, with further disciplinary action against him under consideration, as disclosed by a senior government official speaking on condition of anonymity.