Indian Navy to Deploy BrahMos Missile Batteries Across Maritime Zone

The Indian Navy would deploy its recently approved BrahMos supersonic cruise missile-equipped mobile coastal batteries at strategic locations across the maritime zone to neutralise threats from both east and the west.

This was stated by former Navy Chief Vice Admiral Satish N Ghormade said on Saturday.

The mobile coastal missile batteries were cleared by the Defence Ministry recently and a contract was signed with the BrahMos Aerospace corporation on March 30 in this regard.

Notably, the delivery of BrahMos missile batteries is scheduled to commence in 2027. These systems will be equipped with supersonic BrahMos Missiles and will significantly enhance the multi-directional maritime strike capability of the Indian Navy.

The BAPL is a Joint Venture between India and Russia making crucial contributions to augment the new generation of Surface-to-Surface missiles with enhanced ranges.

This contract is going to give a further boost to the indigenous production of the critical weapon system and ammunition with the active participation of indigenous industries. This project will generate employment of more than 90,000 man-days over a period of four years.

In March, the Indian Navy carried out a successful test firing of a Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) from frontline warship INS Visakhapatnam.

The officials informed that the test firing validated the capability to engage the weapon as an anti-ship missile.

The MRSAM was jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI), and produced at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), reflecting the Navy’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.