Indian Railway Federations Address Confusion and Mistrust Over Railway Ops

Commitment to Safety and Accountability

In a joint statement, the AIRF and NFIR stated that railway employees work tirelessly around the clock to ensure the safe operation of trains. The reduction in train accidents over the years stands as a testament to their efforts. Each accident is followed by a detailed inquiry conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) or a multi-disciplinary team to determine the cause and recommend remedial measures. Actions are taken based on these thorough investigations, with input from federations such as the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) to further enhance safety standards.