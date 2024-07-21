Indian Railway Federations Address Confusion and Mistrust Over Railway Ops

On Sunday, two Indian Railway federations addressed recent statements from certain organizations that have caused confusion and mistrust about the railway's operations.
The two railway federations namely All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) emphasized the dedication and hard work of their employees, which have contributed to a significant reduction in train accidents year by year.
Commitment to Safety and Accountability
In a joint statement, the AIRF and NFIR stated that railway employees work tirelessly around the clock to ensure the safe operation of trains. The reduction in train accidents over the years stands as a testament to their efforts. Each accident is followed by a detailed inquiry conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) or a multi-disciplinary team to determine the cause and recommend remedial measures. Actions are taken based on these thorough investigations, with input from federations such as the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) to further enhance safety standards.
"Railway employees provide the most affordable means of transport for the people of this country. We proudly continue to work for the safety of passengers and assets," stated a federation representative.
Recruitment and Training Initiatives
Indian Railways has undertaken significant recruitment drives in recent years. Over 5 lakh employees have joined the railways, with the recent completion of hiring 1.5 lakh candidates and the initiation of recruitment for over 18,000 loco pilots. The long-pending demand for an annual exam calendar has been accepted, and recruitment for positions such as junior engineers and technicians is underway.
A well-established system of training ensures that all railway employees undergo regular refresher courses, safety training, and equipment courses at various training institutes. Loco pilots receive competency certificates after training and counseling, especially when new technology is introduced.
Addressing Staff Concerns
Federations like AIRF and NFIR are in constant dialogue with railway officers to address staff issues and find mutually acceptable solutions. Regular meetings and negotiations aim to improve working conditions and reduce the harshness of the working environment.
Appeal for Constructive Support
The federations expressed disappointment over comments made by non-railway unions and organizations that demoralize railway employees. "Railway is a mammoth 12 lakh-employee organization. The functioning of this organization is not easily understood by outsiders. Adverse comments, knowingly or unknowingly, without understanding the working may not be in the overall interest of the nation," they stated.
They urged individuals and organizations to assist in a constructive manner for the overall good of the nation, highlighting that AIRF and NFIR are the true representatives of railway employees, dedicated to raising concerns and ensuring the safe operation of railways.
The federations reaffirmed their commitment to serving the nation and ensuring the safety of passengers and railway assets.