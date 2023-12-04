Indian Railway Gears Up To Tackle Cyclone ‘Michaung'

General Instructions

1. The main focus should be on the prevention of loss of life and on minimizing the damage to Railway assets. For this, if essential, all train operations, both passenger and freight, on the target section can be suspended in consultation with HQ.

2. Cyclone will be preceded/accompanied by incessant rains. ln sections where trains are to be run despite incessant rains, monsoon patrolling should be ensured.

3. The following resources need to be kept in readiness, fully fuelled up and with a full complement of tools, spares, accessories and rations (with locos provided wherever not self-powered): - Monsoon reserve trains Accident relief trains Tower Wagons.

4. Adequate number of Breakdown staff of track, Traction and Signal and Telecommunications to be kept in readiness to attend to restoration work.

5. All DG sets needed for power supply to signals, stations and other vital installations/offices, should be kept in readiness with fuel stocks for enabling 72 hours of continuous running with arrangements for running longer if required kept ready.

6. Sufficient number of diesel locos, fully fueled up, to be kept ready for facilitating movement of trains required for attending to emergencies.

7. As soon as the threat of the cyclone is apparent, all LC gates in the cyclone prone sections to be kept with booms lowered to prevent damage to the booms. For this, it is essential that the concerned District Collectors be kept informed so that traffic using these LC gates can be appropriately regulated / diverted.

8. The Jibs of all Cranes working near Track area (including that of Non Railway) are to be lowered to prevent damage

9. Hoardings / banners in the vicinity of stations as well as in the vicinity of the track in the mid-section to be removed wherever feasible.

10. Colonies to be kept a watch on by officers/officials to assess the need for evacuation and arranging appropriate relief. DRM to nominate officers / officials for this purpose. A Supervisor should be deployed at such locations to ensure that while basic comfort of the residents at these locations is ensured.

11. Information should be given in time to the passengers in the event of cancellation/ partial cancellation/ rescheduling/diversion of trains.

12. lt should be ensured by evening of one day prior to the expected landfall of the cyclone that in tall isolated structures like OHE masts on bridges / S&T towers /lighting masts, all anchor bolts are fully tightened. lf required additional guy wires can be provided.

13. A closer watch to be kept on locations which faced maximum damage during the previous cyclones.

14. High rise buildings all along the anticipated zone of impact are vulnerable to damage and actions like closing of all windows etc, removal of hoarding etc in the vicinity may be ensured by evening of one day prior to the expected landfall of the cyclone.