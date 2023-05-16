Indian Railway Starts “One Station One Product” Scheme

The Ministry of Railways has launched the “One Station One Product” (OSOP) scheme around the Indian railway network to promote Government’s “Vocal For Local” vision.
According to reports, till May 1, the OSOP scheme covered 728 railway stations with 785 OSOP outlets in 21 states and three union territories.
Under the scheme, OSOP stalls at railway stations offer a diverse range of products unique to their respective regions, including handicrafts, textiles, traditional garments, and local agricultural produce and processed foods. The stalls are uniformly designed through the National Design Institute to ensure consistency and promote the visibility and reach of the scheme.
According to reports, the product categories covered under this scheme include handicrafts/artifacts, made by indigenous tribes, handlooms by local weavers, handicrafts like world-famous wood carving, chikankari, and zari-zardozi work on clothes, spices, tea, coffee, and other processed/semi-processed food items/products indigenously grown in the area.
