IAF Aircraft Stuck on Runway at Leh Airport, Flight Services Halted

Operations at the Leh Airport were closed on Tuesday after the runaway was blocked by the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) heavy-lifter C-17 Globemaster as the aircraft reportedly faced a technical glitch.
The non-operational runway led to flight diversions and cancellations. Several passengers were also stuck at the airport as the airport was announced closed for the day.
As per sources, domestic airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Vistara operate ten flights to Leh every day.
After the flights were cancelled, many irked passengers took to Twitter to raise their complaints.
Sources said that, the US-origin aircraft was on a routine air maintenance sortie when it landed at Leh on Tuesday morning. The technical issue with the C-17 heavy-lifter is not a serious one and is being fixed and is slated to be operational by tomorrow, according to officials.