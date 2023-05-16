IAF Aircraft Stuck on Runway at Leh Airport, Flight Services Halted

As per sources, domestic airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Vistara operate ten flights to Leh every day.

After the flights were cancelled, many irked passengers took to Twitter to raise their complaints.

Sources said that, the US-origin aircraft was on a routine air maintenance sortie when it landed at Leh on Tuesday morning. The technical issue with the C-17 heavy-lifter is not a serious one and is being fixed and is slated to be operational by tomorrow, according to officials.