Indian Railways to Manufacture 10,000 Non-AC Coaches to Enhance Passenger Comfort

In a bid to enhance the travel experience for common passengers, Indian Railways has announced plans to produce approximately 10,000 Non-AC coaches over the next two years. According to officials, this ambitious production target is set for the fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26, with a significant portion dedicated to General coaches.
For FY 2024-25, the Railways plan to manufacture 2,605 General coaches, including Amrit Bharat General coaches, 1,470 Non-AC Sleeper coaches, 323 SLR coaches, 32 High Capacity Parcel Vans, and 55 Pantry cars.
In FY 2025-26, the production targets include 2,710 General coaches, 1,910 Non-AC Sleeper coaches, 514 SLR coaches, 200 High Capacity Parcel Vans, and 110 Pantry cars.
The dynamic demand for rail services, influenced by seasonal variations and passenger traffic growth, dictates the requirement for these coaches. The production plans align with the annual Coach Production Programme, ensuring that the manufacturing output meets the evolving needs of passengers.
Indian Railways' initiative aims to bolster the availability of Non-AC coaches, catering to a broader segment of passengers and enhancing overall travel comfort across the network.