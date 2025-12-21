Indian Railways Announces Ticket Price Hike from Dec 26, Revenue Gain Estimated at ₹600 Crore

The Indian Railways on Sunday announced a revised fare structure, effective from 26 December 2025, estimating an additional ₹600 crore revenue from the change.

Advertisment

Under the new pricing:

Passengers travelling beyond 215 km in Ordinary Class will pay an extra 1 paisa per km.

Mail and Express Non-AC and AC classes will see a 2 paise per km increase.

Journeys up to 215 km in Ordinary Class and suburban or monthly season tickets will remain unchanged.

For a 500 km Non-AC journey, fares will increase by ₹10.

The Railway Ministry emphasised that these measures aim to balance rising operational costs while keeping travel affordable for low- and middle-income families. The previous fare revision in July 2025 has already generated ₹700 crore in revenue.

Special Trains for Christmas and New Year 2025–26

To manage the holiday rush, Indian Railways will operate 244 additional special trains across eight zones. Services will focus on busy corridors connecting Delhi, Howrah, Lucknow, Mumbai, Goa, Pune, Nagpur, and other cities. Daily and weekly specials on the Mumbai–Goa Konkan corridor and other Maharashtra routes will provide extra seating and sleeper options, helping passengers travel comfortably during the festive season.

Major Developments in Indian Railways

The ministry also highlighted key developments:

The high-speed bullet train project in Maharashtra is progressing rapidly, with 100% land acquisition completed.

Since 2014, about 2 lakh wagons and 10,000 locomotives have been added to enhance freight and passenger mobility.

118 new Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals (GCTs) commissioned, with an estimated 192 million tonnes per annum capacity.

Nearly 99.1% of the Broad Gauge network has been electrified, supporting sustainable operations.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said these initiatives aim to improve capacity, efficiency, and passenger convenience while supporting India’s economic growth and connectivity.

Also Read: Mobile Tickets Not Enough: Printed Copy Now Mandatory for Indian Railways Unreserved Travel