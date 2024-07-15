Indian Railways Boosts Innovation with “Startups for Railways” Initiative

As part of this initiative, the Indian Railways Innovation portal has also been made live at https://innovation.indianrailways.gov.in/.

As of July 2024, a total number of 1,942 entities engaged in innovations have registered on the Innovation Portal of Indian Railways. These include startups, individual innovators, MSMEs and R&D organizations.

Ministry of Railways has also carried out meticulously planned workshops / meetings / Talk / VC to spread awareness among various stakeholders of Innovation policy which resulted in to the good participation of Startups/Innovators.