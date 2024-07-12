NF Railway Registers Record Growth in Freight Loading in June 2024

In a notable achievement, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has reported a substantial increase in freight loading during June 2024, underscoring its commitment to efficient service delivery and timely supply of essential commodities.
Throughout the month, NFR recorded a total loading of 0.883 million tonnes (MT) of various commodities, marking a significant 20.1 percent growth compared to the same period last year.
Key sectors such as container, P.O.L, fertilizer, cement, and food grains have particularly shown impressive advancements in their loading figures. Cement loading, for instance, surged from 0.001 MT in June 2023 to 0.032 MT in June 2024, reflecting a robust expansion. Similarly, fertilizer and food grains also demonstrated substantial growth, with fertilizer increasing from 0.011 MT to 0.022 MT and food grains rising from 0.126 MT to 0.254 MT during the respective periods.
This increase in freight loading has generated a commendable boost in goods revenue for the NF Railway. Eventually, the increase in freight loading year after year signifies the economic activities of the region.