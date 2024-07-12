NF Railway Registers Record Growth in Freight Loading in June 2024

Key sectors such as container, P.O.L, fertilizer, cement, and food grains have particularly shown impressive advancements in their loading figures. Cement loading, for instance, surged from 0.001 MT in June 2023 to 0.032 MT in June 2024, reflecting a robust expansion. Similarly, fertilizer and food grains also demonstrated substantial growth, with fertilizer increasing from 0.011 MT to 0.022 MT and food grains rising from 0.126 MT to 0.254 MT during the respective periods.