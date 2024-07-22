Indian Railways Boosts North-East Connectivity with Bhairabi-Sairang Project

Indian Railways is spearheading a transformative initiative in the North-Eastern states by executing several new railway line projects. As part of the Ministry of Railways' capital connectivity projects, the construction of new railway lines to connect all state capitals in the region is underway. Among these, the Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project in Mizoram is at an advanced stage of completion and is poised to become a game-changer for the state.
The Bhairabi-Sairang project, which spans 51.38 kilometers, is divided into four sections: Bhairabi–Hortoki, Hortoki–Kawnpui, Kawnpui–Mualkhang, and Mualkhang–Sairang. The project has already achieved a remarkable 93% physical progress. Upon completion, it will significantly enhance communication and commerce in Mizoram, providing economical and environmentally friendly railway services that will positively impact the state's development.
The construction of this railway project involves navigating challenging terrains, including the creation of multiple tunnels and bridges. Out of the total 12,853 meters of tunnels required, 12,807 meters have been completed. The project also includes 55 major bridges and 89 minor bridges, with 47 major and 87 minor bridges already finished.
Notably, the tallest pier in the project, Pier P-4 of bridge no. 196 near Sairang station, has been completed, standing at 104 meters, which is 42 meters taller than the Qutub Minar. Additionally, the project features five Road Over Bridges and six Road Under Bridges and will include four stations: Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang.
Despite facing numerous challenges such as limited working seasons due to heavy and prolonged monsoons, difficult hilly terrain, poor accessibility, and shortages of construction materials and skilled labor in Mizoram, the Northeast Frontier Railway is making all efforts to ensure the project's timely commissioning.
The Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project is expected to provide enhanced connectivity for the people of Mizoram, support the growth of small-scale industries, and boost tourism in the state. The new railway line will significantly reduce transportation costs for passengers and various commodities, addressing the needs of the local population. Travel time between Mizoram's capital and nearby areas in Assam will be greatly reduced, offering long-distance access across the country and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential goods.
This ambitious project by Indian Railways is set to usher in a new era of development and connectivity for Mizoram, reflecting the dedication to the region's progress and prosperity.