Indian Railways Enters Its Name Into Limca Book of Records

The Indian Railways has entered its name into the prestigious Limca Book of Records for "most people at a public service event at multiple venues".
The Ministry of Railways organized an event on February 26, 2024 which was attended by 40,19,516 people at 2,140 venues.
The event was organized for the inauguration of road over/road under railway bridges and for laying the foundation stones of railway stations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The mammoth effort and mobilization of Indian Railways has been recognized and the same has entered into Prestigious Limca Book of World Records.