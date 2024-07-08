Indian Railways to Roll Out 10,000 Non-AC Coaches by 2026

In a major push to improve passenger amenities, Indian Railways has announced plans to manufacture 10,000 Non-AC coaches over the next two fiscal years (2024-25 and 2025-26). This initiative aims to enhance travel facilities for common railway passengers and increase the overall count of Non-AC coaches by 22% by 2026.
Production Plan for FY 2024-25
Indian Railways has outlined a detailed production plan for the fiscal year 2024-25, which includes:
2,605 General Coaches
1,470 Non-AC Sleeper Coaches
323 SLR Coaches
32 High Capacity Parcel Vans
55 Pantry Cars
These will include the Amrit Bharat General, Sleeper, and SLR coaches, which are designed to improve passenger comfort.
Production Plan for FY 2025-26
For the fiscal year 2025-26, the production targets are set as follows:
2,710 General Coaches
1,910 Non-AC Sleeper Coaches
514 SLR Coaches
200 High Capacity Parcel Vans
110 Pantry Cars
The emphasis on the Amrit Bharat series for General, Sleeper, and SLR coaches will continue to ensure enhanced passenger comfort.
Focus on Passenger Facilities
Indian Railways' strategy focuses on:
Improving Passenger Facilities: Ensuring adequate and improved facilities for passengers traveling in Non-AC coaches.
Enhancing Comfort and Availability: Addressing varying passenger needs and seasonal fluctuations.
Increasing Production: Boosting the production of Non-AC coaches to cater better to the needs of common passengers.
Special Trains in High-Demand Corridors: Running special trains with a higher number of Non-AC coaches on high-demand routes.