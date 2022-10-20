Indian Railways to Run 32 Special Trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja

The Indian Railways announced 32 additional special services for the comfort of rail travelers and to handle the extra influx of people during the festival season.

Indian Railways is now operating 211 special trains (in pairs) on 2,561 trips through Chhath Puja this year.

The railways in a statement said that major rail links connecting locations like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar will be connected by special trains.

"Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier," the Railways said in a press statement.

For similar reasons, the Indian Railways has started a number of special trains on various routes, as per announcement on October 17. In line with this, Railways recently announced that the Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train between New Delhi and Patna would be starting soon. The new service is anticipated to relieve the extra passenger rush during holidays like Chhath Puja and Diwali.

Earlier, in anticipation of a rise in passenger demand, railways stated that it will run 82 special trains during the holiday season in October. With the help of this programme, travelling throughout major holidays like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Chhath Puja, and Diwali became simpler, more pleasant, and more convenient. These unusual trains were intended to run on several routes, making it simpler to travel around India.