Indian Railways to Transport Relief Materials to Flood-Hit NE Free of Cost

The Indian Railways has directed the general managers of all the 17 zones to facilitate the transportation of aid and relief materials to flood-affected northeastern region free of cost.

More than 60 lakh people in Assam and other adjoining northeastern states are reeling under flood waters.

This will remain affective till August 24. According to the official instruction issued to all GMs, all government organisations across the country can book the relief materials free of cost.

This provision of free transportation will be applicable for inter-state and intra-state aid and relief materials transportation by parcel van or second class, luggage cum guard van and goods trains.

“Other organisations, as deemed fit by the divisional railway manager, may also avail of this provision ensuring that consignor or consignee is district magistrate or deputy commissioner in whose jurisdiction the dispatching and receiving stations are situated,” the order stated.

The ministry has also empowered the divisional railway managers to take decisions on attaching additional bogies or vans to various trains bound to the Northeast.