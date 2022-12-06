Indian Woman Sunita Bhuyan Wins Prestigious Global Award

Sunita Bhuyan from Assam India, based in Mumbai has won a SheInspires Award for 2022 against strong national and international competition.

Sunita a violinist and HR profresinal has won the Global Culture Champion award for using music as a tool for Wellbeing, Creativity and Leadership across the world.

“I was absolutely delighted to win,” explained Sunita. “The competition was very strong this year and there were some amazing finalists. I’m very grateful for the nomination and would hope to build on my work by trying to impact more lives through music and to use both the genres or Indian folk and classical..”

This is the eighth year that the SheInspires Awards have been held and only the third year going international. Entries have come in from countries including Denmark, India, South Africa, the Unites States, the UAE, Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Spain, Doha, Germany, and Turkey as well as from across the UK.

Awards’ organiser Gulnaz Brennan commented: “The quality of the nominations has been really outstanding. We have had 187 finalists in 17 categories and the job of the judges was particularly difficult.

“Opening up the awards internationally offers a special way of recognising truly amazing women from around the world today like Sunita and I’m very proud of their success.”