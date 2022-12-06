SC Defers CAA Hearing To After Winter Vacation

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Tuesday did not hear the petitions challenging the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), after it was initially reported that the pleas will be up for a hearing today.
According to fresh reports, the hearing has been deferred to a later date and will now come up again after the winter break.
It may be noted that the winter break of the apex court is scheduled to take place from December 19 to December 31.
Meanwhile, regional parties including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) have criticized the governments of Assam and Tripura for not submitting the undertaking in connection with the matter on time.
The parties from Assam, who are the main forces behind the protests against the controversial citizenship law, expressed hope that the Supreme Court will do justice and exclude the northeastern states from coming under the ambit of the law.
Earlier in the day reports emerged that the SC will hear petitions challenging the controversial CAA today.
The petitions were supposed to be heard by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.
In its previous hearing, the SC had appointed two lawyers, Advocates Pallavi Pratap, advocate for petitioner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kanu Agrawal (Central government lawyer), as nodal counsel.
The hearing took place on October 31 in front of the bench comprising the then CJI UU Lalit, Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi.
The court had earlier directed, “Having noted that there are various pleas projecting multiple views, resolution of entire controversy can be achieved if two or three matters are taken as lead matters and convenience compilations of all counsels are prepared well in advance. This will make proceedings convenient. Pleadings in IUML are complete and were filed by Adv Pallavi Pratap. We appoint Ms Pratap and Mr Kanu Agrawal as nodal counsel. These counsels are requested to have common compilation of all relevant documents.”
“All counsel to share written submissions not exceeding three pages. Nodal counsel can designate one or two other matters as lead matters keeping in mind geographical/religious classification,” it added.
The Court had also directed the Assam and Tripura governments, filing petitions to raise concerns, to file their responses within two weeks.