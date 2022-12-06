SC Defers CAA Hearing To After Winter Vacation

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Tuesday did not hear the petitions challenging the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), after it was initially reported that the pleas will be up for a hearing today.

According to fresh reports, the hearing has been deferred to a later date and will now come up again after the winter break.

It may be noted that the winter break of the apex court is scheduled to take place from December 19 to December 31.

Meanwhile, regional parties including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) have criticized the governments of Assam and Tripura for not submitting the undertaking in connection with the matter on time.

The parties from Assam, who are the main forces behind the protests against the controversial citizenship law, expressed hope that the Supreme Court will do justice and exclude the northeastern states from coming under the ambit of the law.

Earlier in the day reports emerged that the SC will hear petitions challenging the controversial CAA today.

The petitions were supposed to be heard by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.