India’s Defence Production Hits Record Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore in 2024-25

India’s annual defence production hit a record high of Rs 1,50,590 crore in 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Saturday. This represents an approximate 18% increase from the previous fiscal year’s Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

Under Prime MinisterNarendra Modi’s leadership, India’s defence production has reached a record level, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated. “In the financial year 2024-25, annual defence production has surged to an unprecedented Rs 1,50,590 crore.”

The annual defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25. These numbers indicate a robust 18% growth… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2025

“These figures reflect a strong 18 per cent growth compared to the previous fiscal’s output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and an impressive 90 per cent rise since 2019-20, when the production stood at Rs 79,071 crore,” he said in a social media post.

The Defence Minister praised the "collective efforts" of the Department of Defence Production, defence public sector units, and private industry stakeholders for achieving what he described as a "landmark" milestone.

