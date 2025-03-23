India’s Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Rises 11.04% in February

India's domestic air passenger traffic witnessed a significant surge of 11.04% in February 2024, reaching 140.44 lakh passengers, as per the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This marks a notable increase from 126.48 lakh passengers recorded in the same period last year.

IndiGo remained the dominant player in the sector, carrying 89.40 lakh passengers and capturing a commanding 63.7% market share. The Air India Group followed, flying 38.30 lakh passengers and securing a 27.3% market share.

The Air India Group recently completed the consolidation of its airline business, with AIX Connect merging into Air India Express in October 2023 and Vistara’s merger with Air India taking effect on November 11, 2023.

Among other key carriers, SpiceJet transported 6.59 lakh passengers, holding a 3.2% market share, while Akasa Air flew 4.54 lakh passengers, accounting for 4.7% of the domestic market.

With steady growth in passenger volumes, India’s aviation sector continues to expand, reflecting strong demand and increasing connectivity across the country.