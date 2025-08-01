India to Open 8 New Consular Centres Across US

India is set to significantly expand its consular services in the United States with the launch of eight new Indian Consular Application Centres, beginning August 1, 2025, according to India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra.

In a video message shared by the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC on X, Ambassador Kwatra described the move as a major step towards improving accessibility and efficiency in delivering services to the Indian diaspora.

"Announcing major expansion of our Consular Services in USA beginning August 01, 2025. Here is a message from Ambassador Vinay Kwatra about this expansion and the positive changes it would bring to our service delivery."

The new centres will be located in Boston, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Addison, Orlando, Raleigh, and San Jose. An additional centre in Los Angeles is also in the pipeline.

“These new centres will significantly enhance our capacity to serve the needs of the vibrant and growing Indian community across the United States. They will also make it easier and quicker for people to access consular services,” Kwatra said.

Starting August 1, all Indian Consular Application Centres will remain open on Saturdays as well, extending service availability. While various miscellaneous services will be processed at these centres, certain key services will still be managed directly by the Indian Embassy and consulates.

Ambassador Kwatra stressed the importance of people-to-people ties in the India-US relationship. He also noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier announcement about opening new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, which will further strengthen diplomatic and cultural links.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, there are about 5.4 million people of Indian origin living in the United States, making them the third-largest Asian ethnic group in the country. The Indian diaspora continues to play a key role in fostering closer India-US relations.

