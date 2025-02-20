India’s First Microbiological Nanosatellite RVSAT-1 Explores Gut Bacteria Growth in Space

Bengaluru-based RV College of Engineering has achieved a significant milestone in space research with the successful launch of India’s first microbiological nanosatellite, RVSAT-1. The nanosatellite, developed by the college’s student team, Team Antariksh, was launched aboard ISRO’s PSLV C-60 on December 30, 2023, as part of the SPADEX/POEM-4 mission.

RVSAT-1 was designed to study the growth of the gut bacterium Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron in microgravity, a crucial step toward ensuring astronaut health during prolonged space missions. The three-day satellite mission provided valuable data on bacterial growth patterns, which could have implications not only for space medicine but also for waste management and antibiotic resistance research on Earth.

H. Nandish, a third-year aerospace student involved in the project, stated, “Our study measured bacterial growth in zero gravity, and the findings will aid ISRO in developing health solutions for astronauts.” The data, once analyzed, will be published for public and academic use.

Aditi Arun, the project manager, explained that the bacterial growth curve was plotted using optical density measurements, offering insights into growth variations in space. The satellite’s innovative microfluidic setup and optical system were designed to function within a compact 2-U nanosatellite, overcoming the challenges of miniaturizing complex lab equipment.

RVSAT-1 underwent rigorous pre-launch testing, including thermal vacuum (T-VAC), vibration, a 1,500g shock test, and electromagnetic compatibility assessments, ensuring its resilience in space conditions.

Beyond its scientific contributions, RVSAT-1 stands as a testament to student innovation and collaborative research, paving the way for future advancements in space medicine and astronaut health.

