0

NRI Deposits Surge 42.8% to $13.33 Billion in April-December 2024: RBI

As of December 2024, total outstanding NRI deposits stood at $161.8 billion, up from $146.9 billion in December 2023. However, the figure was slightly lower than the $162.69 billion recorded in November 2024.

Pratidin Time
Loan EMIs To Become Less? RBI Reduces Repo Rate After Five Years

Loan EMIs To Become Less? RBI Reduces Repo Rate After Five Years

The inflow of funds into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes saw a significant rise of 42.8%, reaching $13.33 billion between April and December 2024, compared to $9.33 billion during the same period in 2023, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

NRI deposit schemes include Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits, Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits, and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) deposits. The highest inflows during the April-December 2024 period were recorded in FCNR (Bank) deposits, which attracted $6.46 billion, nearly doubling from $3.45 billion in the same period a year ago. The outstanding balance in these accounts reached $32.19 billion by the end of December.

NRE deposits saw inflows of $3.57 billion, up from $2.91 billion in the previous year, with total outstanding deposits reaching $99.56 billion. Meanwhile, NRO deposits recorded inflows of $3.29 billion, compared to $2.97 billion in the previous year, bringing the total outstanding amount to $30.04 billion.

FCNR(B) accounts allow NRIs to maintain fixed deposits in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure of one to five years, protecting funds from currency fluctuations. NRE accounts, on the other hand, are rupee-denominated and allow tax-free repatriation of both principal and interest, while NRO accounts are used to manage income earned in India.

