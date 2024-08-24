India's First Reusable Hybrid Rocket 'RHUMI-1' Successfully Launched

RHUMI-1, equipped with a generic-fuel-based hybrid motor, carried three Cube Satellites and 50 PICO Satellites into a suborbital trajectory. These satellites will be used to collect data for research on global warming and climate change. Notably, the RHUMI-1 rocket is designed to be environmentally friendly, being 100% pyrotechnic-free and containing 0% TNT. It features an electrically triggered parachute deployer, combining the benefits of both liquid and solid fuel propellant systems to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs.