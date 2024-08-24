India's First Reusable Hybrid Rocket 'RHUMI-1' Successfully Launched

India successfully launched its first reusable hybrid rocket, 'RHUMI-1,' developed by Space Zone India, a start-up based in Tamil Nadu, in collaboration with Martin Group.
The launch took place from Thiruvidandhai in Chennai using a mobile launcher.
RHUMI-1, equipped with a generic-fuel-based hybrid motor, carried three Cube Satellites and 50 PICO Satellites into a suborbital trajectory. These satellites will be used to collect data for research on global warming and climate change. Notably, the RHUMI-1 rocket is designed to be environmentally friendly, being 100% pyrotechnic-free and containing 0% TNT. It features an electrically triggered parachute deployer, combining the benefits of both liquid and solid fuel propellant systems to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs.
The mission is spearheaded by Anand Megalingam, founder of Space Zone India, under the mentorship of Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, former Director of the ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC).
Space Zone India, based in Chennai, focuses on providing low-cost, long-term solutions in the space industry. The company offers hands-on training in aerodynamic principles, satellite technology, drone technology, and rocket technology. It also raises awareness about career opportunities in the space sector, working with private institutions, engineering colleges, arts and science colleges, as well as private and government schools.
In 2023, through the 'Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Students Satellite Launch - In 2023' mission, over 2,500 students from government, tribal, and public schools across India participated in designing and constructing a student satellite launch vehicle capable of carrying a payload of 150 PICO satellite research experiment cubes.