India’s First Women-Owned Industrial Park Inaugurated in Hyderabad

India’s first 100 percent women-owned industrial park promoted by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in partnership with the Telangana government was inaugurated in capital city Hyderabad on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

Operations of 25 women-owned units representing 16 diverse Green Category Industries were commenced at the park.

The park was formally inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, KT Rama Rao.

Taking to twitter, Rao said, “On the #InternationalWomensDay will be launching the women industrial park spread over 50 acres established by @FICCIFLO at Sultanpur in Sangareddy district. My compliments to all the women entrepreneurs who’ve kick started their entrepreneurial journey at this park.”