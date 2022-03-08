India’s First Women-Owned Industrial Park Inaugurated in Hyderabad

India’s first 100 percent women-owned industrial park promoted by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in partnership with the Telangana government was inaugurated in capital city Hyderabad on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.
Operations of 25 women-owned units representing 16 diverse Green Category Industries were commenced at the park.
The park was formally inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, KT Rama Rao.
Taking to twitter, Rao said, “On the #InternationalWomensDay will be launching the women industrial park spread over 50 acres established by @FICCIFLO at Sultanpur in Sangareddy district. My compliments to all the women entrepreneurs who’ve kick started their entrepreneurial journey at this park.”
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Rama Rao urged entrepreneurs to think big and start to think about emerging technologies focusing on aerospace, defence, food processing, forge a global partnership.
The 50-acres FLO Industrial Park was established with an investment of Rsupees 250 crores. It is the Flagship project and the first of its kind at a national level with participation open to Chapter Members and the national members of FLO.
The park that was conceptualized in 2013 exclusively for women portrays the power of women in the industry keeping in mind the necessities of working women entrepreneurs.
