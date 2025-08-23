India’s Goods Exports to China Jump 20% to $5.8B in Apr–Jul FY26

India’s goods exports to China rose 20% year-on-year in the first four months of FY26, reaching $5.76 billion (₹50,112 crore), according to official data.

Exports peaked in May at $1.63 billion, compared to $1.32 billion in May 2024.

“The steady month-on-month growth shows India’s improved trade performance with China and growing export competitiveness, though fluctuations reflect global trade trends and seasonal demand,” an official said.

The trend underscores the steady growth of India’s exports to China despite global trade uncertainties, the official added. Exports in April stood at $1.39 billion, up from $1.25 billion a year earlier, while June saw a 17% rise to $1.38 billion. In July, shipments touched $1.35 billion compared to $1.06 billion in July 2024.

This consistent growth also points to a gradual rebalancing of trade between the two Asian economies, where India has long struggled with a large deficit. In FY25, India’s trade deficit with China stood at $99.2 billion.

Data shows that India’s export growth to China in April–June 2025 was driven by strong performance in energy, electronics, and agri-based products. Petroleum product exports nearly doubled to $883 million, while electronic goods jumped more than threefold to $521 million, reflecting robust demand from China’s industrial and consumer sectors.

Exports of organic and inorganic chemicals rose 16.3% to $335.1 million, and gems and jewellery saw a sharp 72.7% increase. On the other hand, India’s key imports from China remain pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductors, machinery, industrial goods, chemicals, and plastics.

