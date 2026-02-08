India’s Homegrown AI Push Yields Results, Says IT Minister

Union Minister for Electronics and Information TechnologyAshwini Vaishnaw on Sunday highlighted the significant strides made under India’s sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, pointing to recent achievements by homegrown startup Sarvam AI as evidence of the country’s growing AI capabilities.

In a post on X, the Minister said that even critical reviewers have praised the technologically advanced AI model released by Sarvam AI as part of the government’s sovereign AI initiative. He said the development reflects the growing maturity of India’s indigenous AI ecosystem.



Sarvam AI, selected last year to create India’s first foundational AI model, was chosen from 67 competing proposals. The startup has built specialised models for text-to-speech, speech-to-text, and optical character recognition (OCR), specifically designed to handle India’s diverse Indic languages.

Vaishnaw also pointed out that young Indian engineers are now developing innovative AI applications across sectors, including healthcare, materials science, and cybersecurity, which he expects will gain international recognition for their originality and impact.

In December 2025, Sarvam AI co-founder Pratyush Kumar demonstrated the company’s multilingual AI systems under the IndiaAI Mission, including the nation’s first sovereign Large Language Model designed for Indian languages.

The IndiaAI Mission, approved by the government in 2024 with a ₹10,300 crore budget over five years, seeks to strengthen India’s AI capabilities by supporting foundational models, research, innovation, infrastructure, and skill development.

Prime MinisterNarendra Modi has also actively encouraged AI development for societal benefit. In a December 2025 roundtable with AI startups, he emphasised the importance of making AI inclusive, affordable, and transparent, and called for the creation of models that promote regional languages and indigenous content.

India is set to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20, reinforcing the country’s position as a key global player in the evolving AI landscape, the Minister said.