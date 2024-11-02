India's Largest DLC Campaign Sees 1.8 Lakh Entries in 24 Hours

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) kicked off its largest-ever nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) campaign on November 1, with a remarkable response on its first day.
Over 1.8 lakh pensioners across India generated their DLCs as part of this month-long drive, aimed at making life certification easier for pensioners through digital technology.
Held across 800 cities and districts, the campaign will run until November 30. According to a statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the focus of this year’s initiative is on promoting face-authentication technology, making the process smoother for elderly pensioners. This technology is now accessible on both Android and iOS devices, enhancing convenience for users.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) are offering technical support, while the campaign is being held in partnership with various organizations, including pension-disbursing banks, India Post Payments Bank, pensioners' welfare associations, the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and Indian Railways.
The initiative seeks to ensure that pensioners across the remotest areas can easily access and benefit from digital certification, simplifying the process of pension verification for thousands nationwide.