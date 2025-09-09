India’s Unemployment Rate is 2%, Says Govt

India’s unemployment rate is just 2 per cent, the lowest among G20 nations, Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

Quoting the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, the Minister said that India’s rapid economic growth has been matched by job creation across sectors, supported by a series of government schemes.

Mandaviya was speaking at an event in New Delhi where the Labour Ministry signed an Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Mentor Together and Quikr to expand youth employability through the National Career Service (NCS) Portal.

The portal, he said, has now grown into a one-stop platform for employment-related services. With 52 lakh registered employers and nearly 6 crore job seekers, it has mobilised more than 7 crore vacancies so far. At present, over 44 lakh active vacancies are listed.

Highlighting recent collaborations, the Minister said MoUs with major firms like Amazon and Swiggy have already helped generate nearly five lakh job openings in the past year. He added that the government’s focus remains on supporting young people entering the workforce.

Mandaviya recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement earlier this year of five flagship schemes worth Rs 2 lakh crore aimed at employment, skilling and entrepreneurship for 4.1 crore youth. The biggest of these is the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, with a budget of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, designed to create 3.5 crore jobs in the next two years, half of which will go to first-time workers.

The Minister said job creation is happening not only through big industries but also through self-employment. Schemes like MUDRA and PM SVANidhi, he noted, are helping lakhs of small entrepreneurs and street vendors build livelihoods and contribute to the economy.

