India's PLI Scheme for Food Processing Generates Over 2.89 Lakh Jobs

The Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) has generated over 2.89 lakh jobs and attracted an investment of ₹8,910 crore across 213 locations as of October, according to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

In a press statement, the Ministry highlighted the scheme's contribution to India's economic growth by enhancing domestic manufacturing, increasing value addition, boosting raw material production, and creating employment opportunities.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been significant beneficiaries of the scheme, with 70 MSMEs directly participating and 40 others serving as contract manufacturers for larger companies. These efforts have bolstered SMEs by driving innovation, enhancing competitiveness, expanding market reach, and supporting the broader food processing value chain.

The scheme also supports large enterprises, millet-based and organic products, and promotes Indian brands globally. A key feature of the initiative mandates the use of domestically sourced agricultural products, excluding additives, flavors, and edible oils, in manufacturing processes. This has increased local raw material procurement, benefiting rural areas and bolstering farmers' incomes.

Additionally, the focus on local raw material production has created off-farm employment opportunities, contributing to rural economic development. The scheme also provides financial incentives to support Indian food brands' global branding and marketing efforts.

Currently, 73 beneficiaries are leveraging this component of the PLI scheme, according to the Ministry's statement.