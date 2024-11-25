India's Food Processing Industry Expected To Double Pushing Hiring

India's food processing industry is poised to experience significant growth, with projections indicating that its size will more than double by 2025-26, expanding from USD 263 billion in 2019-20 to USD 535 billion by the end of the forecast period. This rapid growth is expected to drive increased hiring within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, particularly for freshers. According to a report by TeamLease EdTech, hiring intent for new graduates rose to 32 per cent in the second half of 2024, up from 27 per cent in the first half of the year.

The food processing industry's expansion is expected to maintain an annual growth rate of 12.6 per cent, contributing to greater market penetration in rural and semi-urban areas. Key segments such as dairy, ready-to-eat (RTE) foods, frozen meat, and snacks are generating significant employment opportunities, particularly in areas like supply chain management and market research.

"The rise in demand for fresh talent in FMCG can clearly be attributed to deeper expansion in rural and semi-urban markets, fueled by the rapid growth of India's food processing industry," said Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, in a statement to ANI.

As companies within the FMCG sector continue to expand, they are placing a greater emphasis on hiring freshers with expertise in market insights, retail distribution, and regional consumer behaviour to support their growth in emerging markets. Specific job roles seeing high demand include food engineers in Bengaluru (41 per cent), logistics coordinators in Delhi (39 per cent), supply and distribution chain positions in Hyderabad (37 per cent), and brand management trainees in Bengaluru (34 per cent).

The survey, which included 526 companies across 18 industries and 14 geographical regions, underscores the broader impact of the food processing industry's growth on the employment landscape in India.

