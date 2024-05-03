Assam CM Greets on World Press Freedom Day; Netizens Point Out India's Ranking

In a social media flurry on World Press Freedom Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's message praising the importance of a free press drew sharp reactions from netizens, highlighting India's press freedom ranking. One user remarked, "That's why press freedom rank of India is 161 of 180 countries."
Another commenter noted a dissonance between the words "press" and "freedom" in India's context, stating, "Press must be free with freedom to establish a loyal democracy of public."
Contrary to the Chief Minister's assertion, India's press freedom rank stands at 159 in the 2024 edition of the Press Freedom Index, according to Reporters Without Borders. This places India behind Pakistan and Sri Lanka, prompting RSF to deem India's rank "unworthy of a democracy."
RSF's report, titled “Asia-Pacific: press freedom under yoke of authoritarian governments”, highlighted a worrying trend of tightening restrictions on press freedom in the region. The political indicator, crucial for press freedom, saw a significant global average fall, indicating a threat posed by political authorities worldwide.
In the Asia-Pacific region, 26 out of 32 countries and territories experienced a decline in press freedom scores. Notably, China, Vietnam, and North Korea remained at the bottom of the index, with Afghanistan, Syria, and Eritrea taking their places, characterized by severe crackdowns on media.
Among other Asian countries, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Cambodia, and the Philippines continue to face challenges in ensuring the safety and freedom of media professionals.