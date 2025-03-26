India’s Social Security Boom: Coverage Doubles in Just Three Years, Says ILO

India has made remarkable progress in expanding social protection, with coverage nearly doubling from 24.4% in 2021 to 48.8% in 2024, according to the World Social Protection Report 2024-26 released by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Speaking at the ‘Regional Dialogue on Social Justice’ in New Delhi, ILO director-general Gilbert Houngbo hailed this as a “tremendous achievement”, crediting India's strong partnership with the ILO and the government’s decisive measures in enhancing social security. “India’s efforts serve as a model for the world and inspire other nations to strengthen their social protection systems,” Houngbo said.

Key Reforms Driving Progress

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted India’s proactive reforms over the past decade, aimed at job creation, labour market flexibility, and expanded social security. He pointed to the e-Shram portal, which now has over 300 million unorganised workers registered, as a testament to the government’s commitment to last-mile delivery of social benefits.

Mandaviya also launched the e-Shram mobile app, designed to further enhance accessibility and convenience for workers nationwide.

Focus on Youth & Employability

With 65% of India's population under 35, skill development remains a top priority. The labour minister noted that the employability of Indian graduates has significantly improved, rising from 33.95% in 2013 to 54.81% in 2024.

India’s commitment to inclusive growth and equitable development continues to drive its journey towards social justice and economic empowerment, reinforcing its position as a global leader in social protection reforms.

